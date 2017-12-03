Shaun Livingston was upset that he didn’t get a foul call during the second quarter of the Warriors game against the Heat. Livingston, while being guarded by Heat guard Tyler Johnson, attempted a fadeaway on the left baseline with referee Courtney Kirkland standing a few feet away.

Livingston turned to Kirkland and immediately began gesturing that he was fouled on the shot. Watch the video below to see what happened:

Nah, Shaun Livingston, you definitely can't head butt the ref (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/BlXGFoe1M2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 4, 2017

The 32-year-old Livingston was drafted in 2004 and after a horrific leg injury in 2007, has evolved into one of the League’s most composed and dependable role players.

Kirkland, 43, has been refereeing NBA games since the 1999-00 season.