SLAM Associate Editor, and college basketball junkie, Franklyn Calle joins the podcast to talk Duke’s hot start, the impact of Michael Porter Jr’s injury, Trae Young’s emergence, Collin Sexton’s insane performance against Minnesota, how the 2017 Rookie Class is faring thus far, and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
