The SLAM Podcast Episode 39: Jamel Thomas

Coney Island, Brooklyn’s own Jamel Thomas drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his Beautiful Struggle clothing line, Providence’s 1997 NCAA Tournament run, hooping on the same AAU team with Felipe Lopez, God Shammgod and Stephon Marbury, playing in Europe, who he thinks has the best handles ever and giving back to the community.
