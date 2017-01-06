The Cleveland Cavaliers made the first splashy trade of the 2016-17 season by sending Mike Dunleavy Jr and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Kyle Korver.

In other news, enigmatic point guard Rajon Rondo seems to be out of the rotation in Chicago, picking up three DNP-CDs in the past week.

And lastly, Mavs big man Andrew Bogut, in his typically candid manor, hinted that his future likely isn’t going to be in Dallas.

