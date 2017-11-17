Jerami Grant made a layup two minutes into the second quarter to put the Thunder up 41-18 over the Spurs on Friday, as remote controls nationwide probably began searching for another game.

But that layup set off a 30-12 San Antonio run to make it a seven-point game at the half. Pau Gasol had nine and Danny Green had eight more in that stretch as the Spurs methodically ate into Oklahoma City’s lead.

Then there was LaMarcus Aldridge, who gave the team a spark and the crowd something to cheer about.

LA THROWS IT DOWN. pic.twitter.com/zfkV3ZG4LV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 18, 2017

He led all scorers with 26 points, seven of them coming in the final 5:41.

The momentum stayed on the Spurs’ side into the third quarter and they finally tied the game on a three from Davis Bertans in the final minute. That was part of an 11-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters as San Antonio never relinquished the lead again.

That’s not to say the Spurs rolled. Oklahoma City hung tough and trailed by three with less than 30 seconds remaining. That set up a frenetic final possession, where Russell Westbrook grabbed two offensive rebounds and Carmelo Anthony hit what initially looked like could have been the game-tying shot. The review, however, showed his foot was on the line, and the Spurs got the ball back clinging to a one-point lead. Gasol hit a pair of free throws to give San Antonio a 104-101 victory.