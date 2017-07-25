Last month, Klay Thompson kicked off his China tour by spectacularly missing a 360-degree dunk attempt.

Poking fun at his fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry imitated Klay’s dunk fail in front of a crowd in Chengdu, China—one of the stops on Curry’s own Asia tour.

The day before, Curry managed to do three push-ups on a clear glass panel in a Beijing skyscraper before his fear of heights kicked in.

RELATED:

Klay Thompson Hilariously Shoots an Airball While in China