Last month, Klay Thompson kicked off his China tour by spectacularly missing a 360-degree dunk attempt.
Epic fail 😂😂 @KlayThompson @LetsGoWarriors #ShockTheGame pic.twitter.com/KEF2gTQ9PG
— emlary (@emlary) June 24, 2017
Poking fun at his fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry imitated Klay’s dunk fail in front of a crowd in Chengdu, China—one of the stops on Curry’s own Asia tour.
The day before, Curry managed to do three push-ups on a clear glass panel in a Beijing skyscraper before his fear of heights kicked in.
No days off in Beijing. #SC30AsiaTour pic.twitter.com/sGLSrYCYAL
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 22, 2017
