After Kevin Durant’s dagger three-pointer in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry squatted down for a moment, and the Internet immediately began analyzing the celebration as though it were the Zapruder film.
Everyone is asking if Stephen Curry took a 💩 on the Cavs? pic.twitter.com/gVqJgBPMk8
— Celtics Extra (@CelticsExtra) June 8, 2017
“No Randy Moss,” Curry insisted when asked if he was pretending to take a dump on the Cavs’ floor.
Steph says he's not sure why he acted like he was using the toilet after KD's three: "No Randy Moss, none of that stuff." pic.twitter.com/nPuFZMeA9b
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017
Curry and the Dubs are one win away from putting Cleveland out of its misery in the NBA Finals.
Per the AP:
The Warriors thought they were carving out their place in history when they set a record with 73 wins last season. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.
They spoke openly of their desire to beat Jordan’s 72-win team in 1996, but this time have downplayed the importance of 16-0.
“We obviously know how hard it is to win a championship, what all goes into it and how important each game is. And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that,” Curry said. “And just we obviously — we want 16 wins; it doesn’t matter how we get there. But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job?”
