After Kevin Durant’s dagger three-pointer in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry squatted down for a moment, and the Internet immediately began analyzing the celebration as though it were the Zapruder film.

Everyone is asking if Stephen Curry took a 💩 on the Cavs? pic.twitter.com/gVqJgBPMk8 — Celtics Extra (@CelticsExtra) June 8, 2017

“No Randy Moss,” Curry insisted when asked if he was pretending to take a dump on the Cavs’ floor.

Steph says he's not sure why he acted like he was using the toilet after KD's three: "No Randy Moss, none of that stuff." pic.twitter.com/nPuFZMeA9b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

Curry and the Dubs are one win away from putting Cleveland out of its misery in the NBA Finals.

Per the AP: