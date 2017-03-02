Stephen Curry’s came into tonight’s Bulls/Warriors game with 1,826 made three-pointers in his career, just behind Kobe Bryant. The 28-year-old is attempting 9.8 three-point attempts per game this season, making an average of 3.9. He leads the whole League in makes and attempts.

In the third quarter against the Bulls, Curry drilled a three to put him in 11th place on the all-time list. Ray Allen holds the record with 2,973 made three’s.