Stephen Curry was moping after sitting out the Golden State Warriors’ final defensive possession against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas, but head coach Steve Kerr isn’t second-guessing his decision.

Kerr says the Dubs needed size and length in that situation.

Kerr knows that Curry, coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, must adjust to Kevin Durant’s arrival and dominance.



Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's adjustment this season with KD around pic.twitter.com/ImxPSHAZkC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2016

Per the Mercury News:

