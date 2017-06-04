Making his return from complications resulting from his 2015 back surgery, Steve Kerr received a huge ovation from the home crowd at Oracle Arena before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Kerr still isn’t 100 percent, but said during his pregame presser: “The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series.”

Kerr hadn’t been on the sidelines since Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against at Portland.

Before tipoff, even LeBron James took a moment to welcome back Kerr. Via @Ananth_Pandian:

LeBron welcomes Steve Kerr back to the sidelines pic.twitter.com/LirY1LnL3R — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) June 5, 2017

