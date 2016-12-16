The SLAM Podcast Episode 32: Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman

By

Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman joins the Respect the Game Podcast to talk his experience on the Knicks beat, Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony’s relationship, Jeff Horaneck and more. We also get into the Timberwolves, Brook Lopez and strange interactions at holiday parties.

Listen above and be sure to check us out on Audioboom and iTunes:

Audioboom: https://audioboom.com/channel/slam-respect-the-game-podcast
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/slam-respect-the-game-podcast/

