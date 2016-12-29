Fifteen years ago today, a 38-year-old Michael Jordan lead the Wizards to a 107-90 win over the Hornets by dropping 51 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Coming off one of the worst games of his career where he scored 6 points in a 108-81 loss to the Pacers, MJ reminded the youngin’s that he still had plenty of game, even as an old head.

Peep the highlights above.

