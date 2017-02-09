Don’t get into a close game with the Sixers. They’ve now made five go-ahead field goals in the final 10 seconds, which is the most in the NBA. TJ McConnell already broke the Knicks hearts, draining a buzzer-beater in Carmelo Anthony’s face.

Though Philly rested Joel Embiid tonight, McConnell still led them to victory, finishing with 8 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. And the game-winner. Watch it up top.

Is Tj Mcconnell is the clutchest player in the history of the NBA? I guess so #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/JD6IoQ2J5v — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 10, 2017

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto