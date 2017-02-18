High-flying Iowa Energy forward Troy Williams won his first D-League Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night.

The former IU star scored a perfect 50 on his semifinal dunk to advance to the final where he faced John Jordan of Raptors 905.

The entire contest featured plenty of insane arial artistry.

If you thought Williams’ work was nice, you’ll want to check out the best throwdowns from the field that included Jordan, Derek Cooke Jr, Alfonzo McKinnie and Trahson Burrell.