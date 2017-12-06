You know how it works.

Victor Oladipo hit the game-winner to lift the Pacers over the Bulls, 98-96, on Wednesday, but he also missed a free throw late in the game. That meant one thing: 10 push-ups.

Oladipo used the postgame interview as the perfect opportunity:

Oladipo hit the game-winner but missed a late FT. Rules are rules… 😂 (via @its_whitney ) pic.twitter.com/TRnaUOHVMA — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 7, 2017

Oladipo finished with 27 points on 10-20 shooting, to go with eight rebounds and three steals. The Pacers improved to 14-11 with the win, while the Bulls became the first team in the league with 20 losses.