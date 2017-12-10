The Pacers were trailing the Nuggets by as much as 19. Then Victor Oladipo went into his bag, nearly single-handedly bringing Indy back. He scored 32 of his career-high 47 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter and 6 more in OT. He wound up with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 1 block to go along with his 47 points (15-28 shooting, 6-12 from three-point land). Watch his highlights in the video above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins