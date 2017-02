The Pelicans took the 122-106 win tonight, riding Anthony Davis’ 42 points (16-22 shooting) and 13 rebounds. AD got the better of his fellow Kentucky Wildcat, Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT put in 36 points on 13-22 shooting. Davis, 23, and Towns, 21, are lining up to be among the League’s brightest stars for the future, and equally capable of giving one another fits on offense and defense.