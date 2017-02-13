University of Florida senior guard Canyon Barry, the son of Rick Barry, set a new Florida record for most consecutive free throws made over the weekend. Barry, who shoots his free throws underhand, hit his 39th-straight shot against Texas A&M and broke Taurean Green’s mark from the 2005-’06 record.

Barry, a graduate transfer from the College of Charleston, is averaging 12.7 points per game and is shooting just under 90 percent from the stripe on the season. The Gators are 20-5 on the season.

