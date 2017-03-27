Sierra Canyon (CA) center Marvin Bagley III is currently ranked as the top overall recruit in the class of 2018 and if you watch the above mixtape, it’s easy to see why. Bagley, who is currently considering Kentucky, UCLA and Duke, amongst others, tore up the competition and reportedly averaged 24.6 points, 10.1 boards and 2 blocks per game as he led Sierra Canyon to a 27-3 record.

Check the highlights above.

