Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and other New Orleans Pelicans teammates had the day off today in the Big Easy. So what’d they do? Join the Mardi Gras festivities, of course.

AD and Boogie hit the streets as honorary grand marshals for the Zulu parade, delighting fans by grabbing the mic, throwing beads and dancing. Cousins even wound up with a pair of panties on his head at one point, which he then threw into the crowd between pulls of Hennessy.

It's safe to say that @boogiecousins is having no problems adjusting to New Orleans. He's currently riding in Zulu with panties on his head. pic.twitter.com/F9TZC0DjwP — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) February 28, 2017

Yep… that's DeMarcus Cousins at Mardi Gras with panties on his head. 📸: @christrew pic.twitter.com/733bg7VOvP — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 28, 2017

The Pelicans’ next game is Wednesday night at home against the Pistons.