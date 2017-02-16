Draymond Green was called for two technical fouls and was ejected for arguing a call in the second quarter against the Kings on Wednesday.
Green was whistled for a foul on DeMarcus Cousins who got the bucket (who about that shot?!).
Draymond Green was ejected after arguing a call in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/kFdWLju4uN
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017
He now has 11 technical fouls on the season—just five away from getting a one-game automatic suspension.
