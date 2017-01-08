As Missouri and Georgia headed to halftime during yesterday’s SEC tilt, a shoving match broke out. This time, however, it was between the opposing coaching and personnel staffs instead of the players.

When the buzzer sounded, players from both the Bulldogs and Tigers confronted each other, then things escalated when Missouri assistant Steve Shields and Georgia director of operations Kevin Davison put their paws on one another. Things eventually cooled down and each team was assessed an unsportsmanlike technical foul.

Check the video above.