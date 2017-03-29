Trevon Duval and Collin Sexton, the top two point guards in the class of 2017, will both suit up for the East team tonight which means fans won’t get to see the two matchup against one another like they did back in November. Fortunately for us, BallisLife got access to the team’s practice and caught footage of the two going head-to-head during drills and scrimmages.

Check the footage above and peep the full rosters for tonight’s game.

Related

WATCH: Collin Sexton Wins McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest