When no one else believed in him, Isaiah Thomas’ parents were there. When it looked like he was about to start the career of a journeymen, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was there. But even if he didn’t have that support system, Thomas would’ve been good.

“My confidence never wavers,” he says in the video above. And before that he says, “Every night that I play, I need to prove that I’m the best player on the court.”

Those two quotes line up pretty well with what our SLAM 208 cover star told us a weeks back. And so far, he’s doing a great job of proving himself.

Thomas went from the last pick of the 2011 Draft to averaging almost 30 points a game and leading the Celtics to the East’s top seed.

Watch the video above to see Coach Steves, Isaiah and his parents look back on the journey.

Video courtesy of Nike