As one of the streakiest scorers in the NBA, Jamal Crawford can really heat up. He’s tied with Bernard King, Moses Malone and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to register 50-point games with three or more teams. He’s sixth on the all-time three-point field goals list, too. He’s 36, but the all-time leader in four-point plays can still get buckets. Watch the video above to see J. Crossover make a halfcourt shot with the most ease. The Clippers beat the Grizzlies, 114-98.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto