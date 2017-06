Houston is most definitely in the building. Travis Scott, Houston native, linked up with Rockets star James Harden for his new music video. It’s a seven-minute piece that features Harden listening to his haters, rapping along to the song and playing himself one-on-one. Scott directed the video and also makes appearances in it–he rides down the street in a car that’s being driven by a child.

Check it out up top.

Video courtesy of Travis Scott