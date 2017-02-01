With the Heat on their way to a 116-93 blowout win against Atlanta on Wednesday, Hawks rookie Taurean Prince threw Heat center Hassan Whiteside to the floor as Whiteside pulled down a rebound.

James Johnson immediately came to his teammate’s aid, jumping over Whiteside and shoving Prince away. Upon review, both Johnson and Prince were thrown out of the game.

You mess with Whiteside, you mess with James Johnson too. pic.twitter.com/Ag8aOlHH1v — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2017

After the game, Whiteside told reporters that he would pay the fine for Johnson’s ejection.

Whiteside said he's going to pay James Johnson's fine for being ejected. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) February 2, 2017

