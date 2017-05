In a series that’s already had some extracurricular activities, the two Kelly’s added some more fuel to the not-so-friendly fire. After Kelly Olynyk hit him with a hard pick, Kelly Oubre was ready to scrap. Watch the video above to see Oubre run up on Olynyk.

Oubre received a flagrant 2 foul for his reaction, which is automatic ejection. Nothing like the playoffs!

Video courtesy of NBA Conference