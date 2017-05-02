In Game 1 of Celtics-Wizards, Markieff Morris injured his ankle after landing on Al Horford’s foot. Here’s the play:

Though it didn’t look intentional, Morris warned the media that he would confront Horford about it in Game 2. “I’m going to ask him,” Washington’s forward said, “I looked at it a couple times. It’s not really that pretty, so I couldn’t really watch it too much.”

And he did just that before opening tip Tuesday night:

According to Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico, this was Horford’s response:

Al Horford just looked Markieff Morris in the eyes before tip and said, “It wasn’t on purpose,” regarding the foul that led to ankle sprain. — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 3, 2017

So, things were settled. Or maybe not. Early in the first quarter, Morris appeared to toss Horford out of bounds as the two fought for a loose ball:

Markieff Morris got reacquainted with Al Horford early in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ODIlSXkBN — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 3, 2017

Something to keep an eye on.

