In the summer of 2005, then-teenagers Kevin Durant (#42, black), Blake Griffin (#34, white), Ty Lawson (#1, black) and NFL player Sam Bradford all converged on the same hardwood as the DC Blue Devils went up against Athletes First of Oklahoma in an AAU tournament in Las Vegas. Durant, a rising 12th grader at the time, finished with a game-high of 29 points, while Griffin, who was only a 10th grader, ended up with 15. Both showed glimpses of what would later become two illustrious careers and future top-2 NBA Draft picks. Peep the video above from BallisLife to check out this classic tape, especially that dunk KD flushed on Griffin in the first 20 seconds.