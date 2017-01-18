There’s a chance, albeit a small one, that LeBron James Sr. and LeBron James Jr. could be in the NBA at the same time. For now, though, LBJ Jr. is balling out for the North Coast Blue Chips 2023 team and lead them to an undefeated weekend during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tournament. Along with an evolving game that includes court vision and handles, Junior did the water bottle flip challenge while sitting on the sideline, just like his pops.

