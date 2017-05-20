The Spurs lost Game 3 against the Warriors, 120-108. The Dubs were up double-digits for most of the second half and now have a commanding 3-0 series lead.

39-year-old Manu Ginobili came off the bench tonight to score a team-high 21 points in only 18 minutes of action. Check out the video below to see him add another brilliant moment to his resume of making defenders look foolish.