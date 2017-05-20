The Spurs lost Game 3 against the Warriors, 120-108. The Dubs were up double-digits for most of the second half and now have a commanding 3-0 series lead.
39-year-old Manu Ginobili came off the bench tonight to score a team-high 21 points in only 18 minutes of action. Check out the video below to see him add another brilliant moment to his resume of making defenders look foolish.
Manu Ginobili, basketball genius. pic.twitter.com/coDswPoUaj
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 21, 2017
