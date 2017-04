The Grizzlies are the seventh seed. And the Spurs won 61 games this season. By all accounts, tonight should’ve been the end of the Grizz’s season. But Mike Conley grinded his squad to a tie ballgame with 7.2 seconds left. And he then he gave the ball to his center, Marc Gasol. And then Marc Gasol tied the series at 2-2. Watch it above.