Last night’s UCLA-Washington game ended up being a 107-66 blowout, but the matchup offered a head-to-head battle between Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, two point guards in contention for the number one pick in the 2017 Draft.

Ball and Fultz didn’t disappoint. The UCLA point guard finished with 22 points, 6 boards and 5 assists while his counterpart put up 25 points, 6 boards and 5 assists. Peep the highlights of their showdown above.

Related

WATCH: We Spent Christmas Day With the Ball Brothers