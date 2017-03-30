The 40th annual McDonald’s All-American Boys Game went down on Wednesday night at Chicago’s United Center, where it has been held since 2011. Among the players who shined was top Class of 2017 recruit Michael Porter Jr, a 6-10 wing headed to Missouri next season, who dropped 17 points and 8 rebounds. Porter’s West squad ultimately defeated the East team, 109-107, in a match-up that came down to the final possession. UCLA commit Jaylen Hands (a 6-3 guard) chipped in 14 points for the West.

For the East, Mohamed Bamba, a top-5 uncommitted senior, tied Porter for a game-high of 17 points, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the floor.