Michael Porter Jr just looks like an NBA player.

Watch the top-3 recruit (and top wing) show out at the 2016 Les Schwab Invitational. Porter displayed both his incredible athleticism and crazy range. The potential is scary.

The Nathan Hale senior will be playing at the University of Washington next season, where his father is an assistant coach. Keep an eye out.

(H/T to BallisLife)

Related

Five-Star Recruits Michael Porter Jr & Marvin Bagley III Face Off

WATCH: Top-3 2017 Recruit Michael Porter Jr. Posts 37 Points and 22 Boards