Mike Conley finished with 24 points and 8 assists in the Grizzlies’ 105-94 Game 3 win. Memphis bounced back from two tough losses in San Antonio to lead for most of the night. The Grizzlies were making highlight plays for most of the second half, with the capper coming from their floor general. Watch the video below to see Conley freeze Patty Mills with a beautiful hesitation move.