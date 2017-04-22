Markieff Morris has been one of the many players in this year’s Hawks/Wizards series who has been chirping, both on and off the court (John Wall and Dennis Schroder, keep doing what y’all do). He scored 21 points in Game 1 of the series, saying that he calls his squad #DeathRowDC, an homage to Tupac and his crew.

Although Paul Millsap usually doesn’t get involved with this type of stuff, he’s been matched up with Morris all series. It’s been tough for him to stay away from all the extra drama going on.

The Hawks blew out the Wizards in Game 3 tonight, winning 116-98 and cutting the Wizards’ series lead to 2-1. Morris had 9 points while Millsap went off for 29 and 14 rebounds. After the game, Morris was interviewed and said:

He’s a crybaby. You get all the calls if you’re a crybaby.

Millsap was made aware of the comment. Watch his reaction below:

Markieff Morris said that Paul Millsap's a "crybaby." Millsap and Dennis Schroder had a real good reaction. (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/lpFJYm9yOp — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2017

Game 4 is Monday at 8 EST.