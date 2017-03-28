Most people believe that the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will either be Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz. In his top 100 rankings, ESPN’s Chad Ford has Fultz as the No. 1 prospect and Ball as the No. 2.

Though Washington went just 9-22 on the season, Fultz averaged a staggering 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. But Ball, who helped guide the UCLA Bruins to the Sweet 16, thinks he is the better player, citing his leadership qualities as a major reason why.

Per ESPN:

“Markelle’s a great player, but I feel I’m better than him,” said Ball, who led the Bruins to a pair of blowout victories over Fultz’s Huskies this season. “I think I can lead a team better than him,” Ball added. “Obviously he’s a great scorer — he’s a great player, so I’m not taking that away from him.”

Lonzo did lead all of Division I in assists with 7.7 per contest.

Thoughts on Ball vs. Fultz?

Related

Isaiah Thomas Says Markelle Fultz Will ‘For Sure’ Be No. 1 Pick

WATCH: Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball Go Head-to-Head