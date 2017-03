The Timberwolves beat the Lakers tonight, 119-104. The Pack was led by Ricky Rubio, who put in the best scoring game of his career. Tricky Ricky had 33 points, making 4-5 from distance, 8-15 from two-point range and 5-6 from the foul line. Rubio also had 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Watch the highlights of Rubio’s bucket-binge up top.