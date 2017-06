Stephen Curry had a lot to be happy about in the Warriors’ 113-90 blowout win over the Cavs in Game 1 on Thursday.

Curry hit his sixth three-pointer of the game with 1:54 left in the third quarter to give the Warriors an 87-68 lead.

He kicked up his legs in celebration as the crowd went wild.

