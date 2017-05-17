The Warriors dominated Game 2 of the Conference Finals, winning 136-100. They never trailed and had 39 assists on 50 field goals.

In the middle of it all was Stephen Curry, dancing all around the floor. He fluttered into the lane and hit tough catch-and-shoot jumpers on his way to 29 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He was the main source of energy for his squad and his fans. Watch the highlights of his electric performance above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins