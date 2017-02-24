In his eight-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Taj Gibson made the playoffs six times and averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds. The 31-year-old Brooklyn native was traded to the Thunder yesterday and in his first game with his new squad, scored 12 points off the bench, helping OKC beat LA, 110-93.

In their first game with the Thunder, Taj Gibson scored 12 points and Doug McDermott added 8 points. (via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/qq0BMAAenS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 25, 2017

