The 44th edition of the Capital Classic, held annually in Washington DC, took place over the weekend. The senior all-star game pits some of the DMV’s top recruits against some of the nation’s top prospects.

Arizona signee Brandon Randolph posted a game-high of 22 points while Villanova commit Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree dropped 18 points after shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor. Luke Garza, an Iowa commit, also finished with 18 points to go along with a game-high of 14 rebounds.

Isaiah “JellyFam Dimes” Washington brought his New York-style handles to the Verizon Center, with his flashy drives to the basket sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Peep the video above for highlights from this weekend’s contest.