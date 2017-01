Five-star junior Zion Williamson’s star is on the rise. The South Carolina native is putting up monster numbers and becoming a social media sensation and Drake was spotted on Instagram rocking the young man’s Spartanburg (SC) High School jersey:

In an easy win over Greenwood (SC), Williamson tallied 30 points, 8 boards, 5 steals and 4 assists. Peep the highlights via BallisLife.

