Five-star junior Zion Williamson has already caught the attention of Drake and now big time college coaches are flocking to Spartanburg, South Carolina to see the young man ball out. With Kansas head coach Bill Self in the building, Williamson put on his usual aerial display en route to 39 points, 14 boards and a win.

Check the highlights above.

Related

SLAM Fresh 25: Class of 2018 HS Rankings