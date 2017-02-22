Big time college coaches continue to flock to South Carolina to catch Zion Williamson and the super bouncy junior continues to put on a show. With Carolina coach Roy Williams in the stands, Williamson once again dominated and put up 35 points to go along with eight rebounds. Zion also did his usual aerial assault, dunking all over the overmatched competition.

Check the highlights via Ballislife.

