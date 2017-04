The high school season may be over, but the Zion Williamson show is just getting started on the AAU circuit. Going up against the Arkansas Wings EYBL squad, Williamson dropped 47 points but the highlights started before the game even started as Zion went up and threw down a handful of jaw-dropping dunks.

Check the highlights via Meet Me At The Rim.

