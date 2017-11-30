Will Barton had a career night.

His 37 points were a career best, and they came on 13-19 shooting, including 6-9 from three. But no basket was bigger than his layup in the closing seconds that lifted the Nuggets to a 111-110 win over the Bulls on Thursday.

Watch it here:

Who else? Barton with a career-high 37 and the game-winner. (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/JPCu1gKS2T — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 1, 2017

This was Barton’s sixth game this season with at least 20 points and his first with 30-or-more. He also finished with three assists and three steals, as the Nuggets improved to 12-9 on the season. The Bulls, meanwhile, are just 3-17 and have won just once in the last three weeks.