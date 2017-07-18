Halfway through the 2017 WNBA season and the League’s stars have been putting in work. Elena Delle Donne, averaging better than 18 points per game, has the Washington Mystics in fifth place. Tina Charles, as always, is getting buckets, putting up 20 ppg. Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike have the reigning champion Sparks in second place and Skylar Diggins is out there delivering 18 points and 6 assists each night for the Dallas Wings.

Watch all of them put in work in the video above.

Video courtesy of WNBA